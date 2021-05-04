Coronavirus LIVE: India records 355,828 cases in a day; tally past 20.2 mn

-
ALSO READ
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka sees 31,830 new cases; 66,358 in Maharashtra
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra sees record 985 deaths in a day, over 63,000 cases
Covid LIVE: Delhi mulls extending lockdown amid surge in cases, say sources
Covid LIVE: Vaccine impact on India variant not yet determined, says Fauci
-
Coronavirus live updates: India on Monday reported 355,828 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the cumulative caseload stands at 20.2 million, Worldometer showed this morning. In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,613,415 infections to its tally. As many as 3,438 deaths were also reported today. The country now has 3.45 million active cases.
Some states and UTs such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are showing early signs of plateauing or a decrease in daily new cases of Covid-19 offering cautious hope of some respite from a deadly second wave that has held the country in a vice-like grip since March.
Maharashtra reported 48,621 fresh infections, followed by Karnataka (44,438), Delhi (18,000), Kerala (26,011), Andhra Pradesh (18,000) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,771,022), Kerala (1,664,789), Karnataka (1,601,865), Uttar Pradesh (1,313,487), Tamil Nadu (1,207,112), and Delhi (1,194,552).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 154,161,386 infected by the deadly contagion. While 132,273,257 have recovered, 3,226,272 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,228,988, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,613,415, followed by the Brazil (414,123) and US (361,019).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU