Coronavirus LIVE: India records 355,828 cases in a day; tally past 20.2 mn

live updates: India on Monday reported 355,828 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the cumulative caseload stands at 20.2 million, Worldometer showed this morning. In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,613,415 infections to its tally. As many as 3,438 deaths were also reported today. The country now has 3.45 million active cases.

Some states and UTs such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are showing early signs of plateauing or a decrease in daily new cases of Covid-19 offering cautious hope of some respite from a deadly second wave that has held the country in a vice-like grip since March.

Maharashtra reported 48,621 fresh infections, followed by Karnataka (44,438), Delhi (18,000), Kerala (26,011), Andhra Pradesh (18,000) in the past 24 hours.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,771,022), Kerala (1,664,789), Karnataka (1,601,865), Uttar Pradesh (1,313,487), Tamil Nadu (1,207,112), and Delhi (1,194,552).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe with 154,161,386 infected by the deadly contagion. While 132,273,257 have recovered, 3,226,272 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,228,988, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,613,415, followed by the Brazil (414,123) and US (361,019).