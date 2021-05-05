- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 382,691 cases in a day; tally past 20.6 mn
Coronavirus live updates | Statewise list of fresh Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra records 51,880 cases, followed by Karnataka (44,631), UP (25858), Tamil Nadu (21,228). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: India on Wednesday reported 382,691 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the cumulative caseload stands at 20,658,234, Worldometer showed this morning. In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,649,808 infections to its tally. As many as 3,786 deaths were also reported today. The country now has 3.49 million active cases.
Observing that the Centre was quibbling about “little things” when people are dying in Delhi, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the central government to showcase why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for non-compliance of judicial orders by not supplying 700 MTs of oxygen to Delhi.
Maharashtra reported 51,880 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 891 deaths, followed by Karnataka (44,631), Tamil Nadu (21,228) Delhi (18,000), Kerala (26,011), Uttar Pradesh (25,858), Andhra Pradesh (20,024) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,822,902), Kerala (1,664,789), Karnataka (1,690,934), Uttar Pradesh (1,342,413), Tamil Nadu (1,228,064), and Delhi (1,194,552).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 154,966,166 infected by the deadly contagion. While 133,165,117 have recovered, 3,240,585 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,273,888, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,649,808, followed by the Brazil (420,978) and US (355,640).
