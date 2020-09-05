JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Karnataka Coong prez DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India total cases cross 4 million; death toll nears 70000

Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus cases stand at 4,020,239. Globally, there are 26,772,989 cases of the highly contagious disease. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Health workers in PPE kit playing with a child at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex, temporarily converted into a COVID care center, in New Delhi.
Health workers in PPE kit playing with a child at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex, temporarily converted into a COVID care center, in New Delhi.

Corona update: With over 87,000 new cases, India's tally has now surged past the 4-million mark. This is the third consecutive day when the country has recorded over 80,000 cases in a single day. India is only a notch away from replacing Brazil as the second-most affected nation. The country's death toll currently stands at 69,614, according to Worldometer.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state has recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 19,218 coronavirus cases. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (863,062), Andhra Pradesh (465,730), Tamil Nadu (439,959), Karnataka (370,206), and Uttar Pradesh (253,000).

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 26,772,989. While 18,880,235 have recovered, 876,032 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,387,052 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,091,801, India (4,020,239) and Russia (1,015,105).

Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 06:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU