Coronavirus LIVE: India total cases cross 4 million; death toll nears 70000

Corona update: With over 87,000 new cases, India's tally has now surged past the 4-million mark. This is the third consecutive day when the country has recorded over 80,000 cases in a single day. India is only a notch away from replacing Brazil as the second-most affected nation. The country's death toll currently stands at 69,614, according to Worldometer.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state has recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 19,218 coronavirus cases. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (863,062), Andhra Pradesh (465,730), Tamil Nadu (439,959), Karnataka (370,206), and Uttar Pradesh (253,000).
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 26,772,989. While 18,880,235 have recovered, 876,032 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,387,052 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,091,801, India (4,020,239) and Russia (1,015,105).
