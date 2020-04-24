- Covid-19 state digest: 6,427 Maharashtra cases; Rajasthan nears 2,000 mark
- Covid-19 Factoid: India took just four days to add 5,000 coronavirus cases
- India coronavirus dispatch: A few notes on restarting the economy
- Harvard professor Timothy Springer reaps 17,000% return on Moderna bet
- How the Railways readjusted its freight operations to cope with lockdown
- Centre again clarifies on punitive action against employers amid lockdown
- Lift coronavirus lockdown by mid-May, Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
- Centre cannot throttle us, says Bengal FM Mitra amid political slugfest
- Industry seeks unambiguity on employers' onus in Covid-positive cases
- Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers exceptional move: Maharashtra govt
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 23,077; death toll at 718
Health workers work on samples of swab test of police personnel inside a Covid-19 testing mobile van. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) in India has reached 23,077 and the death toll stands at 718, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. States with most number of cases are Maharashtra (6,430), Gujarat (2,624), Delhi (2,376), Rajasthan (1,964), Madhya Pradesh (1,699), and Tamil Nadu (1,683).
In the midst of a long nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic, and halted activity taking a toll on the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are meeting today to finalise a second stimulus package for industry, the poor, and farmers.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, there now are 2,718,797 cases of coronavirus. The number of fatalities across the world stands at 185,656, and there have so far been 730,843 recoveries. Nations hit with most cases: US (880,204), Spain (213,024), Italy (189,973), France (158,183) and Germany (153,129). The race to develop an effective coronavirus vaccine gathered pace this week, as clinical trials on humans were approved in Germany and launched in the UK. In Britain, volunteers in a trial at the University of Oxford were on Friday given the first dose of a potential vaccine based on a virus found in chimpanzees.
