Coronavirus LIVE: Indore cases cross 3,000-mark; India tally 131,423
Coronavirus live updates: Globally, over 5,400,000 people infected by coronavirus so far. India's total number of Covid 19 cases is 131,423. Stay tuned with Business Standard for updates on Covid-19
FILE PIC: Migrants travelling from Haryana walk towards their native place, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India updates: On Saturday, India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, of at least 6,654, according to data compiled by Worldometer. The country now has 131,423 cases and as many as 3,868 people have died.
As the race towards finding a vaccine against the virus intensifies, Oxford University begun advanced human trials. On Friday, Oxford said that the researchers have begun recruiting adults and children for advanced human trials of the vaccine. The trials will involve up to 10,260 volunteers across the UK.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 5,401,222 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 343,799.
