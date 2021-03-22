Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 47000 cases in 24 hrs; death toll hits 160,000
Coronavirus live updates: India has registered its highest daily spike of 2021. Maharashtra has reported 30,535 fresh coronavirus cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A medic takes swab samples from passengers for COVID-19 tests, at Jammu Railway station
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 47,009 fresh Covid-19 cases today pushing the overall tally to 11,645,719, according to Worldometer. With this, India has registered its highest daily spike of 2021. The death toll from the infection jumped to 160,003. In what is its biggest single-day spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, Maharashtra has reported 30,535 fresh coronavirus cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,479,682), Kerala (1,102,353), Karnataka (968,487), Andhra Pradesh (893,366), and Tamil Nadu (865,693).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 123,849,701 infected by the deadly contagion. While 99,776,473 have recovered, 2,727,399 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,521,658, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and Italy.
