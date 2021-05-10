JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 366,499 new cases; lockdown in several states

Coronavirus live updates: Strict lockdown or curfew has been imposed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Karnataka. Stay tuned for corona-related news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A health worker takes a break at a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Kolkata on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Coronavirus live updates: With 366,499 fresh infections, India recorded a significant drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. Its cumulative caseload now stands at 22,662,410, while 246,146 people have died from the deadly virus. India now has 3.75 million active cases. On a positive note, 18,665,266 (or or 82.15 per cent of total caseload) patients have recovered.

Coronavirus cases are surging rapidly in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra reported 48,401 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (47,930), Kerala (35,801), Uttar Pradesh (23,333), Tamil Nadu (28,897), West Bengal (19,441), Delhi (13,336) in the past 24 hours.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,101,737), Karnataka (1,934,378), Kerala (1,922,249), Uttar Pradesh (1,503,490), Tamil Nadu (1,380,259), Delhi (1,323,567), and Andhra Pradesh (1,287,603).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 158,953,101 infected by the deadly contagion. While 137,378,760 have recovered, 3,306,229 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,476,781, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,746,255, followed by the Brazil (424,653) and US (299,567).

