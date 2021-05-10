Coronavirus lockdown update: Details of restrictions in states across India

As India reels under a calamitous second wave of the infection, more than two thirds of its states have extended lockdowns. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Most of the country is either under or restrictions like a curfew.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced lockdown/curfew in different states

Karnataka: Total imposed in the state

end-date: May 24

Activities that are prohibited throughout state:

1) Only the scheduled flights and trains will operate.

2) All public transport services, including the BMTC and metro trains in Bengaluru and KSRTC across the State, will remain shut

3) Taxis, auto rickshaws, cab services are prohibited, except hired during emergency situations

4) All educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed. However, online classes would be permitted

5) Restaurants, hotels will be closed. However, they are permitted to operate with limited kitchens for taking home deliveries.

6) All theatres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, shopping malls, sports complexes, stadiums and playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, bars and clubs, are closed

7) All public gatherings, religious places and other places of worship will remain closed

8) All hospitality services, except those meant for health officials, police personnel and other government officials, tourists and quarantine facility will remain closed

9) All hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, labs, dispensaries, pharmacies, chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and blood banks will be open.

Commercial establishments that are allowed:

1) Groceries, shops selling food items, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish and animal fodder will function from 6 am to 10 am.

2) Public Distribution System shops are allowed

3) Only take away is allowed from standalone liquor outlets, only from 6 am to 10 am.

4) Print and electronic media, telecommunication, Internet-, broadcasting- and cable services

5) Delivery of items through e-Commerce portals

Movement of individuals

1) Scheduled marriages with a maximum of 50 people are allowed to gather

2) Cremation or funerals will be allowed with only a maximum of five people

Delhi lockdown: The ongoing lockdown in Delhi has been extended for another week. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said this it will be harsher this time around.

Here’s complete list of what is allowed, what's not in Delhi

1. In addition to all the curbs which were in place during the earlier lockdowns, Delhi CM announced that the metro services will remain shut in this extension period of the lockdown.

2. Now marriages in the national capital can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people.

3. Essential services such as groceries, milk booths, pharmacy shops, etc will remain open in the city.

4. CNG, LPG and petrol pumps will remain operational.

5. Central and state government offices will remain open.

6. Private offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

7. Public places like gyms, malls, beauty salons, cinema halls will remain shut.

8. Weekly markets and onsite construction will remain suspended as well.

9. Banks, ATMs and other financial services providers will remain operational.

10. Patients, pregnant women, media professionals will be allowed to travel in the city.

Maharashtra

Restrictions end date: May 31

1. Public and private transport allowed only for essential services and emergencies

2. 14-day mandatory home quarantine for people travelling inter-district

3. Mumbai local trains, metro and monorail will be accessible only to government employees (state, centre and local authorities) and medical personnel such as doctors, paramedics, lab technicians and medical clinic staff.

4. Public can use state government or local government-owned public buses, which will operate at only 50 per cent of their standing capacity

5. Private passenger transport such as taxis and autorickshaws are permitted to run only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with the driver plus 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

6. Government offices such as central, state and local authority can operate only with 15 per cent attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of Covid pandemic.

7. Marriage ceremonies can be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with a maximum of total 25 persons attending the same.

8. Groceries are allowed to open for four hours only in the morning, from 7 am to 11 am.

9. Home deliveries from grocery shops and restaurants are allowed until 8 pm.

10. Chemists shops are open until 8 pm. No other shops are allowed to remain open.

Andhra Pradesh: Partial lockdown in the state



Curfew end-date: May 19, 2021

1. Andhra Pradesh will be under a strict night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am

2. Shops in Andhra Pradesh will remain open for only six hours a day (from 6 am to 12 pm)

3. Essential services will be exempted from the partial lockdown

4. Section 144 will be in effect daily from 6 am to 12 pm

Lockdown in Kerala will continue till May 16

Lockdown guidelines in Kerala

1. All the government, its autonomous and subordinate offices including corporations will remain closed throughout the lockdown barring essential services

2. Agro and allied activities like fishery, horticulture, plantation and animal husbandry related activities are also permitted during lockdown.

3. All commercial and private activities will remain closed except essential activities like banking, financial, print and electronic media, petrol pumps, etc.

4. Use of personal vehicles, taxis and auto rickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities

5. Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on Covid-19 Jagratha portal is mandatory.

6. All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc will remain closed.

7. All places of worship will be closed for public.

8. All social /political /sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings shall be barred.

9. In case of funeral congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted

10. In case of pre fixed marriages, not more than 20 persons can be permitted with strict social distancing protocol.

11. Movement of house helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons shall be permitted.

12. Construction and maintenance works will be permitted

Jammu and Kashmir lockdown: Curfew extended in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the curfew imposed in the 20 districts of the Union Territory (UT) by another week as Covid-19 cases and deaths continued to surge. "The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services," according to the office of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The order has put all 20 districts under ‘corona curfew,' including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Curfew end-date: May 17

Restrictions during the curfew in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Permissible limit on gatherings reduced from 50 to 25

2. Retired doctors to be offered jobs on contractual basis to tackly Covid-19.

3. Only 50 % of staff in government departments can attend offices and they, too, will require passes to travel to office

4. Markets will remain shut

5. Public transport will be off the roads

6. All essential services will be permitted

Complete lockdown in Rajasthan

Lockdown end-date: May 31

Restrictions during lockdown in Rajasthan

1. No wedding functions permitted till May 31, 2021. Advance booking amount already given to marriage gardens, bands etc. will be either returned or adjusted later.

2. Weddings in courts or at home in the presence of a maximum of 11 people are permitted. The family that is organising the wedding will have to submit details at Covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in.

3. Work of MNREGA postponed

4. All religious places will remain closed during the lockdown.

5. Barring emergency vehicles, no other vehicle, both private and public transport, will be permitted.

6. Inter and intra-state movement of goods and commodities will be permitted.

7. All intra-state travels between districts, cities and villages will be barred.

8. Those coming from outside the state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report. In case there is no negative report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days.

9. In order to prevent the migration of workers, they will be permitted in factories and special buses will be operated for the workers of factories/construction sites.

10. Shops that have been permitted to open as per the earlier guidelines will continue to open.

Haryana: Lockdown-like restrictions in the state

Lockdown end-date: May 17

1. Section 144 has been imposed in the state

Detailed guidelines on the lockdown-like restrictions will be announced soon

Uttarakhand: Complete lockdown imposed in the state

Lockdown end-date: May 18

1. Essential services will be allowed during this period

2. Inter-state travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR result not older than 72 hours

3. Inter-state travellers will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.

4. People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven-day isolation

5. Summer vacation for all public, private and day boarding schools in the state till June 30

Uttar Pradesh: Partial lockdown in the state

Lockdown end-date: May 17

Detailed guidelines on the lockdown are:

1. Essential work such as vaccination, industrial activity and medical-related work is allowed.

2. E-commerce services will also continue

3. UP government has asked all government, private educational institutes and coaching institutes in the state to declare holidays till May 20.

4. Online classes will also remain suspended during this period.

5. Outside containment zones, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items of daily use such as milk and vegetables can remain open.

6. Pharmacies and shops selling surgical instruments will also not come under the purview of the order.

7. Those searching for medicines and oxygen will not be stopped

Madhya Pradesh lockdown

Stating that everything will have to be shut till May 15, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state, we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict ‘Janta Curfew’. We can’t shut things for too long but with over 18 per cent positivity, we can’t remain open.”

Janata curfew end-date: May 17

Here's what allowed and what's not

What's Allowed

- All essential services will remain open

- Movement of public transport for essential services

- Essential services shops such as medical shops, groceries shop, etc will remain open

- Petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG pumps will remain open

All government offices will remain open for 5 days a week for the next 3 months

- Semi-government and private company employees engaged in essential services will be exempted from this lockdown.

- Restaurants to remain open for deliveries

- Patients, pregnant women and other medical emergencies exempted from Janta Curfew

What's closed?

-Social gatherings such as weddings not allowed till the end of May as they are 'super spreader events'.

- No dine-in restraunts

- Schools, colleges and other educational institution will remain close

- Non-essential services such as malls, theatres, gym, spa, beauty parlour, religious places, etc, will remain close

Chhattisgarh lockdown

Only 10 persons will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals

All kinds of religious, social, political, social and other programmes prohibited

Home delivery of liquor allowed through online sale during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown

Tamil Nadu: Total lockdown imposed in the state

Lockdown end-date: May 24

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: What’s open, what’s shut

1. No prohibition on supply of milk, newspapers, courier, hospitals laboratories, pharmacies, ambulance, hearse vans, freight vehicles, vehicles carrying agricultural produce, oxygen and fuel.

2. Private and govt offices (except those involved in essential services) will remain shut.

3. Standalone shops selling groceries, vegetables, meat and fish will be allowed to function till 12 noon.

4. Retail outlets in Koyambedu wholesale market will remain closed.

5. Restaurants to stay open only for takeaway/delivery services.

6. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops have been ordered to remain closed.

7. TASMAC liquor shops will not be allowed to function.

8. All non-essential services in state department will remain shut.

9. Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will be allowed to function.

10. Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres to remain closed.

11. Beauty parlours, spas, gyms, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places will remain shut.

12. School, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

13.Petrol pumps will be allowed to function.

14. Banks will be allowed to open with 50 per cent work force.

15. Amma canteen will be allowed to operate.

16. E-registration on https://eregister.tnega.org must for people coming to Tamil Nadu from other Indian states and overseas.

17. Train and flight passengers will be allowed to move on production of tickets.

18. Only 20 persons allowed at funerals and not more than 50 persons allowed in weddings.



19. Intra-district and inter-district government/private bus, taxi, autorickshaw service banned except for those travelling to attend weddings, job interviews and to hospitals with proper proof.



20. On going construction activities will be permitted.

21. Media activities are permitted.