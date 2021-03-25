- Deals back for IT firms but shortage of skilled workforce a concern
- Privatising small PSUs first not a good idea: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant
- A regulator for health sector on lines of RERA likely to be set up soon
- Retro changes to Google Tax will hurt foreign investment: Industry
- Covaxin manufacturing may get a booster shot as demand for vaccines grows
- Durables firms fear slowdown in rural regions as Covid-19 cases rise
- DPIIT set to take up e-commerce FDI policy with e-tailers on Thursday
- Rejig wage structure to benefit from EPF rule change, say analysts
- Finance Bill: Asset distribution to partners will attract capital gains tax
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 11787013; Pune, Mumbai see 11939 new cases
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra recorded a fresh peak of 31,855. Delhi reported 1,254 ovid-19 cases in 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus live updates: India has registered 53,419 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking to tally to 11,787,013, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 160,726. India has the 7th highest number of active cases globally. Maharashtra recorded a fresh peak of 31,855 – up from the previous high of 30,535 registered on March 21 – and state tally went up to 2,564,881 till date, three days after crossing the 2.50 million mark. Delhi reported 1,254 ovid-19 cases in 24 hours -- the biggest single-day spike in over three months.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,564,881), Kerala (1,105,467), Karnataka (971,647), Andhra Pradesh (894,044), and Tamil Nadu (868,367).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 125,336,775 infected by the deadly contagion. While 101,267,289 have recovered, 2,755,505 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,703,162, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and France. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and Italy.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh