Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,305,979; active cases past 200,000

Coronavirus live updates: India reported 21,668 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday pushing the overall tally to 11,305,979, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 158,326. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 11th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.56 crore.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 119,097,578 infected by the deadly contagion. While 94,635,198 have recovered, 2,640,868 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,922,718, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, UK and Belgium.
