Coronavirus LIVE: India records 68,206 cases in 24 hrs; total past 12 mn

Coronavirus live updates: India saw a huge spike of 68,206 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Worldometer showed this morning, taking the country's tally to 12,039,210. With active cases soaring past 523,000, India is now the 6th-worst hit country. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 161,881. Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday registered 1,881 new infections, which pushed the tally to 657,715. This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year according to official data. Maharashtra recorded 40,414 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 related deaths. The fresh infections and deaths come on a day even as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to start preparing for another lockdown in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases and failure of the state’s citizens to adhere to the prescribed guidelines.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,713,875), Kerala (1,113,722), Karnataka (981,044), Andhra Pradesh (896,863), and Tamil Nadu (875,190).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 127,747,981 infected by the deadly contagion. While 102,934,715 have recovered, 2,795,595 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,957,792, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and India.
