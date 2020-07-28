JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 1,482,503; global tally reaches 16,629,652

Coronavirus latest news: Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,482,503. The US now has 4,432,552 cases and Brazil 2,443,480. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building at Adarsh Nagar area of Malad, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Coronavirus update: India recorded over 45,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,482,503. The country's current Covid-19 death toll stands at 33,448. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have both crossed the 100,000-case mark, while Tamil Nadu's Covid tally has risen to 220,716.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 16,629,652 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 10,217,573 have recovered, 655,873 have died so far. The US on Monday recorded 60,500 new cases and Brazil 23,467.

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 07:23 IST

