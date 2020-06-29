Coronavirus LIVE: India cases jump to 549,197; global tally past 10.24 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Global coronavirus cases are now at 10,242,888. While more than 5.5 million have recovered, 504,366 have died so far. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 19,000 cases in the last 24 hours — for a third day running. The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 16,487. Asserting that the coronavirus pandemic could not continue forever, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said “no storm can continue forever". The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417. The national capital has over 83,000 cases of coronavirus. Maharashtra has recorded over 5,493 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of Covid-19 cases to 164,626.
Coronavirus world update: More than 10.24 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 5.5 million have recovered, 504,366 have died so far, according to according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the worst-hit country with 2,637,077 cases and 128,437 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,345,254 cases, deaths 57,658), Russia (634,437 cases, 9,073 deaths), and India (549,197 cases, 16,487 deaths).
