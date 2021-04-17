Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 233943 cases, 1338 deaths in record 24-hr rise

live updates: India reported 233,943 disease (Covid-19) cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, Worldometer showed this morning. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 14,521,683 cases. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,338 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 173,152.

Delhi and Maharashtra recorded their biggest single-day rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. The Capital registered 19,486 new cases, taking its tally to 803,623, while Maharashtra’s count rose to 3,703,584 with 63,729 infections.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,703,584), Kerala (1,197,301), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), and Andhra Pradesh (942,135).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 140,299,224 infected by the deadly contagion. While 119,215,697 have recovered, 3,006,449 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,256,982, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.