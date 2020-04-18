- Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 14,378; US tally at 710,000
A man wearing protective suit checks the temperature of people standing in a queue to get free food at IYC headquarters, during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi
Coronavirus cases in India: The number of positive coronavirus cases in India has reached 14,378, according to the official numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as of 8 am this morning. The number has risen by 543 since the last ministry update, released at 5 pm yesterday. The country's death toll, meanwhile, has increased to 480 from 452 as of last evening.
The number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,323 in Maharashtra, the most affected state both in terms of infections and deaths, and 1,707 in Delhi. At least 20 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. The Navy personnel were part of the INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Western Naval Command.
World update on coronavirus: There are 2,250,751 coronavirus cases across the world at present, and 154,261 fatalities. The United States has surpassed the 7,00,000 mark in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, even as President Donald Trump seems to be siding of protesters in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who are defying social distancing orders to rally against the states’ safety measures intended to stop the coronavirus spread. In back-to-back tweets, Trump wrote: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” and then, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and then, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”
