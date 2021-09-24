Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records 31,458 cases in a day; Delhi 48
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's active Covid-19 cases drop below the 300,000-mark. Delhi reported 48 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona updates
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 31,458 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 319 deaths, taking the death toll to 446,399. So far, India has recorded 33,593,492 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 48 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 19,682 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,320 cases.
According to the health ministry, two-thirds of India’s adult population has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and nearly one-fourth, or 23 per cent, is now fully vaccinated. Private hospitals accounted for only six per cent of the Covid vaccines given in the country since May this year.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 231,353,258 confirmed cases and 4,741,611 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 43,529,521 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh