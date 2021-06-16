- Asian central banks build dollar war chests, prep for US Fed policy
- Apna, jobs app for India's blue-collar workers, raises $70 mn in funding
- Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
- £5.8 mn for two-bed apartment: Hindujas launch ultra-luxury homes in London
- Income-tax portal 2.0 likely to allow payments by UPI, credit cards
- Proposed NPS tweaks will offer greater flexibility, say analysts
- Covid-19 crisis: Nearly 10,000 mobile retail stores shut in the past year
- Deregulation of rates for NBFC-MFIs may lead to expansion of market
- Google's smartphone tie-up with Reliance hits supply chain snag: Report
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 62,226 new cases, death toll at 380,000
Coronavirus live updates: India records 62,226 new cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi reported 228 cases, Mumbai 575, Kolkata 370, Bengaluru 985, Chennai 793. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Bloomberg
Corona updates: India reported 62,226 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,632,261. The country reported 3,000 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 3,77,027. Meanwhile, making it clear that pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail Covid vaccination services, the health ministry on Tuesday said anyone aged 18 and above can go directly to the nearest vaccination centre where the vaccinator performs the onsite registration and provides vaccination at the same visit.
Coronavirus upate city-wise: Delhi (228 cases), Mumbai (575 cases), Kolkata (370 cases), Bengaluru (985 cases), Chennai (793 cases).
Tamil Nadu reported 12,772 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,129), Kerala (7,719), Karnataka (6,835), Andhra Pradesh (4,549), Delhi (131) and West Bengal (3,519).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,917,121), Karnataka (2,771,969), Kerala (2,735,958), Tamil Nadu (2,366,493), Andhra Pradesh (1,814,393).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 177,393,230 confirmed cases and 3,837,600 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,334,181, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh