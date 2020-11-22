Coronavirus LIVE updates: India Covid-19 cases 972,144; death toll 133,263
Coronavirus update: US is the worst-hit country with 12,445,543 coronavirus cases, followed by India, which has 9,095,908 cases, Brazil (6,052,786), France (2,127,051), Russia (2,064,748)
A health worker shows a sample for Covid-19 testing
At 1,768,695, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 869,561, Andhra Pradesh 859,932, Tamil Nadu 766,677 and Kerala 551,669. Delhi recorded 118 new fatalities and 6,608 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the city to 517,000.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 57,889,287. While 40,093,744 have recovered, 1,376,758 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 12,268,678 cases, and 260,235 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,050,613 cases, Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,109,170), Russia (2,039,926 .
