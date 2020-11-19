Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,958,143; Delhi tally past 500,000

update: India has reported merely 45,439 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,958,143. The country's death toll has mounted to 131,618.

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to 500,000, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943. With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the situation.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 56,540,754. While 39,320,041 have recovered, 1,353,871 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,869,289 cases, and 256,206 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,958,143 cases, Brazil (5,947,403), France (2,065,138), Russia (1,991,998).

