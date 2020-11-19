JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,958,143; Delhi tally past 500,000

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,757,520 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 865,931, Andhra Pradesh 857,395, Tamil Nadu 763,282 and Kerala 539,919. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A medical staff tends to a patient inside the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus update: India has reported merely 45,439 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,958,143. The country's death toll has mounted to 131,618.

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to 500,000, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943. With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the situation.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 56,540,754. While 39,320,041 have recovered, 1,353,871 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,869,289 cases, and 256,206 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,958,143 cases, Brazil (5,947,403), France (2,065,138), Russia (1,991,998).

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.

First Published: Thu, November 19 2020. 06:17 IST

