Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,958,143; Delhi tally past 500,000

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala records 6,820 new Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
Coronavirus LIVE: Manish Sisodia, hospitalised with Covid, also has dengue
-
Coronavirus update: India has reported merely 45,439 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,958,143. The country's death toll has mounted to 131,618.
Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to 500,000, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943. With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the situation.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 56,540,754. While 39,320,041 have recovered, 1,353,871 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,869,289 cases, and 256,206 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,958,143 cases, Brazil (5,947,403), France (2,065,138), Russia (1,991,998).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU