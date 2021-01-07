Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 10,395,938; death toll at 150,372

live updates: With 20,460 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,395,938. The country's death toll has mounted to 150,372. With 1,954,553 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 924,137, Andhra Pradesh 883,876, Tamil Nadu 823,181, and Kerala 790,882. The Centre will send a high-level team to support public health interventions for Covid-19 management in Kerala as the state has been reporting a "very high" number of daily cases, the said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 73.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 87,618,339. While 63,119,308 have recovered, 1,889,524 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 21,856,450 cases, and 369,958 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,395,938 cases, Brazil (7,874,539), Russia (3,308,601), UK (2,836,801).

