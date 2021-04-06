- With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
- Coronavirus lays bare social inequality, warns UN chief Antonio Guterres
- Monetary Policy: GDP growth projections may be left unchanged amid Covid-19
- Can't use ITR-1 if TDS paid on high cash withdrawal, say experts
- The million-dollar question: Is Air India saleable in its present avatar?
- Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to speed up Covid-19 vaccine production
- Discoms, state govts bet on storage technology to stabilise power supply
- PM Narendra Modi to soon unveil masterplan on multimodal connectivity
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 96,557 cases in 24 hrs; Maharashtra 47,288
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra reported over 47,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh infections. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: With a daily increase of 96,557 in total Covid-19 cases, the second-highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 12,684,477, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases are nearing the 800,000-mark. India’s tally of new cases is growing faster than most others in the top-five list of countries with the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 165,577.
Maharashtra reported over 47,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, nearly 10,000 cases less than Sunday when the state witnessed its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Delhi registered 3,548 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,057,885), Kerala (1,135,233), Karnataka (1,015,155), Andhra Pradesh (907,676), and Tamil Nadu (899,807).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 132,397,299 infected by the deadly contagion. While 106,678,843 have recovered, 2,873,197 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,487,574, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, India and Italy.
