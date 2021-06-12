- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 84,695 cases, 4,000 deaths in last 24 hours
- Centre borrows less than planned amid second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
- Franklin case: Meet Vivek & Roopa Kudva, the couple in Sebi's firing line
- Relief for Tata Steel as revenues rise faster than liabilities in FY21
- Let quant funds build track record before investing, say analysts
- Second Covid-19 wave: METRO Cash & Carry goes online for kiranas
- Genpact plans to hire, train and support coronavirus-hit workforce
Coronavirus live updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15,759 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala registered 14,233 infections, Maharashtra 11,766, Karnataka 8,249, Delhi 238. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Health ministry data shows a decline of almost 78 per cent in daily new cases since the highest reported peak on May 6
Coronavirus live updates: India's daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day today. However, fatality rate remains a worry. The country reported 84,695 new infections today and 4,000 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 29,358,033 and deaths to 367,097, Worldometer showed this morning. ICMR will conduct a national sero survey to assess the spread of Covid-19.
With 15,759 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 14,233 new infections. Maharashtra reported 11,766 cases. Karnataka 8,249, and Andhra Pradesh 8,239 cases. Delhi reported 238 fresh cases and West Bengal 4,883.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,887,853), Karnataka (2,747,539), Kerala (2,702,823), Tamil Nadu (2,324,597), Andhra Pradesh (1,796,122).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 176 million confirmed cases and 3,800,087 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,305,280, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
