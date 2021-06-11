- Mehul Choksi was unlawfully renditioned from Antigua to Dominica: Lawyer
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
- Global tax, local complexities: What G7 corporate tax deal means for India
- US major Applied Materials in talks with govt to set up a plant in India
- SpiceJet, IndiGo ready for new war zone as cargo biz continues upward swing
- Hospitals grapple with post-Covid admissions, plan to add dedicated ICUs
- The rise of YouTube: Uploading many a dream to world's largest OTT
- E-trading, e-auction platforms for farm produce gaining traction
- DSF Round 3 auctions: 32 contract areas comprising 75 discoveries on offer
- Govt needs to take a clear stand on airline capacity cap: IndiGo chief
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 91,266 cases, 3,402 deaths in last 24 hours
A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a student traveling abroad for higher studies, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Photo: PTI
Coronavirus live updates: India's daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 100,000 today, however, the daily death record again saw a massive spike. The country reported 91,266 new infections today and 3,402 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 29,273,338 and deaths to 363,097, Worldometer showed this morning.
With 16,813 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 14,424 new infections. Maharashtra reported 12,207 cases. Karnataka 11,042, and Andhra Pradesh 8,110 cases. Delhi reported 305 fresh cases and West Bengal 5,384.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,876,087), Karnataka (2,739,290), Kerala (2,688,590), Tamil Nadu (2,308,838), Andhra Pradesh (1,787,883).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 175.6 million confirmed cases and 3,788,152 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,274,298, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
