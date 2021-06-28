- Elections before statehood in Jammu & Kashmir: Can a cart pull a horse?
Coronavirus LIVE: Indis 46,643 new cases; Delhi gym, yoga centres unlock
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (788 cases), Mumbai (746 cases), Chennai (308 cases), Kolkata (191 cases), Delhi (89 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Corona updates: India recorded 46,643 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest since March 24, taking the country's total coronavirus caseload to 30,278,963. India also recorded a spike in new deaths with 981 fatalities being reported yesterday. The death toll now stands at 396,761.
Kerala reported 10,905 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,974), Tamil Nadu (5,127), Andhra Pradesh (4,250), Karnataka (3,604), Delhi (89) and West Bengal (1,836).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,,027,009), Kerala (2,876,776), Karnataka (2,830,358), Tamil Nadu (2,460,459), and Andhra Pradesh (1,875,725).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 181,848,501 confirmed cases and 3,938,546 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,494,575, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. Vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks are essential when it comes to fighting the Delta Plus coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said.
"Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with 'Delta Plus'. We need to make an effort over a short period of time, otherwise there would be a lockdown," Vujnovic said.
