Coronavirus LIVE: India records 54,393 new cases, tally past 30 million

Corona updates: A day after reporting less than 50,000 fresh cases, India has now recorded 54,393 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload past 30-million mark. India also recorded a spike in new deaths with 1,129 fatalities being reported yesterday. The death toll now stands at 390,691. India’s gene-sequencing consortia has classified the new Delta-plus mutation of as a variant of concern, following 22 cases being reported across three states — Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. The ministry has issued an advisory to these states to take more focused and effective public health response measures. The chief secretaries of these states have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters.

The variant is present in nine other countries — the US, the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, China, Nepal, and Russia.

Kerala reported 12,617 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,470), Tamil Nadu (6,895), Andhra Pradesh (4,169), Karnataka (3,709), Delhi (134) and West Bengal (1,852).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,987,521), Kerala (2,829,460), Karnataka (2,815,029), Tamil Nadu (2,436,819), and Andhra Pradesh (1,857,352).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with nearly 180 million confirmed cases and 3,897,329 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,433,611, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.

