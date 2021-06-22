- US Chambers seeks to double of H-1B quota to address workforce shortage
- Google is at its peak, but employees see cracks and question CEO Pichai
- Gates divorce casts harsh glare on trusted $170 billion money manager
- RBI likely to go against convention on raising funds through bonds
- China's Huawei Technologies seeks access to 'trusted' source portal
- Rs 6,322-crore steel PLI scheme likely to get Cabinet approval soon
- 5G spectrum auctions: DoT may not ask Trai for base price revision
- PMC Bank gets some cooperative support, but revival to take time
- Recovery tracker: Workplace visits rise to April-end levels as curbs ease
- Rectifying mismatch between 26AS, Form 16 crucial before filing returns
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 39,096 cases, 846 deaths in past 24 hrs
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (1,034 cases), Mumbai (521 cases), Chennai (439 cases), Kolkata (171 cases), Delhi (89 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corona updates: India reported 39,096 new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest single-day spike since March 19. With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,973,457. The country also reported a sharp dip in new deaths with 846 fatalities being reported yesterday. The death toll now stands at 389,268. The Health Ministry said record 8 million doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Day one of implementation of ‘Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination’ on Monday.
Kerala reported 7,499 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (6,270), Tamil Nadu (7,427), Andhra Pradesh (2,620), Karnataka (4,867), Delhi (89) and West Bengal (2,184).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,972,781), Karnataka (2,806,453), Kerala (2,809,394), Tamil Nadu (2,422,497), and Andhra Pradesh (1,850,563).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 179,534,431 confirmed cases and 3,888,355 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,419,838, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh