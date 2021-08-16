JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 33,221 new cases; global tally nears 207 mn

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Kerala reported 18,582 new infections, Maharashtra 4,797, Andhra Pradesh (1,506), Tamil Nadu (1,896), Karnataka (1,669) and Delhi (53). Stay tuned for corona-related news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India recorded 33,221 new Covid-19 cases and 421 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,225,175 and the death toll to 431,674. Kerala reported 18,582 new infections, Maharashtra 4,797, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,506), Tamil Nadu (1,896), Karnataka (1,669), West Bengal (673) and Delhi (53).

Kerala is the Covid hotspot in India today, contributing to 50 per cent of the cases reported in the country. This has forced the Centre to suggest a revisit by the state on its ‘failed’ Covid strategy.

To assess the ground situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit the state today and may meet chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 207,946,089 confirmed cases and 4,374,253 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,466,718 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France. 

