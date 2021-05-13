- US-approved vaccines effective against B1617 Indian Covid variant: Official
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 362,406 new cases; global tally at 161 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 362,406 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 23,702,832. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Frontline workers are sprayed with disinfectant at a Covid-19 Care Center set up at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 362,406 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the caseload tally to 23,702,832, Wordometer showed this morning. Deaths from the virus surged by 4,126 to hit 258,351 in total. Meanwhile, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have decided to suspend the vaccination for people between 18-44 years age group, which had started symbolically on May 1, till further orders amid acute shortage of vaccines. Most states are yet to start the vaccination drive for 18+ group. Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday urged states to understand the limited availability of vaccines and not create unrealistic and impractical expectations while ensuring judicious use of doses to minimise wastage.
“The government is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production in the country. Vaccines are scientifically distributed among you and we both know how much you have and what is in the pipeline. Please understand the seriousness of this issue,” Vardhan said.
Maharashtra reported 46,781 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,998), Kerala (43,529), Uttar Pradesh (18,125), Tamil Nadu (30,355), Andhra Pradesh (21,452), West Bengal (20,377), Delhi (13,287) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,226,710), Karnataka (2,053,191), Kerala (1,980,000), Uttar Pradesh (1,545,212), Tamil Nadu (14,68,864), Delhi (1,323,567), and Andhra Pradesh (1,344,386).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 161,076,560 infected by the deadly contagion. While 139,846,739 have recovered, 3,344,743 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,585,943, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,682,192, followed by the Brazil (424,236) and US (274,987).
