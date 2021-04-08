- Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 126,315 new cases, highest one-day rise so far
- HMD Global's new Nokia C20 set for India launch today: Check details here
- Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India launch today: Check details here
- Coffee Day stares at bankruptcy as asset sale fails to make headway
- Govt likely to tweak RoDTEP scheme amid outcry over refund rates
- India, China border woes hit Bird group's electric hatchback car plans
- Up in smoke: Uttarakhand looks to the clouds, forest fires rage on
- Non-fungible tokens: Latest craze among crypto-rich art collectors
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 126,315 new cases, PM Modi gets 2nd vaccine
Coronavirus live updates: Mumbai has recorded 10,428 cases, Pune 11,023, Delhi 5,506 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 59,907 new cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded a massive surge of 126,315 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India has seen the biggest-ever daily surge, taking the tally to 12,926,061, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases have crossed the 900,000-mark and now stand at 910,264. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of second-most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 684. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 166,892.
Maharashtra reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in highest ever single-day spike today. The state also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases today, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.
Delhi too recorded this year's biggest single-day rise of 5,506 cases
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,173,261), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (910,943), and Tamil Nadu (907,124).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 133,664,017 infected by the deadly contagion. While 107,789,569 have recovered, 2,897,996 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,634,657, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, India and Belgium.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh