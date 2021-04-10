- Crackdown on tax evaders: I-T notices to holders of foreign assets
- 6 start-ups join unicorn club this week; 150 likely by 2025, say experts
- Tata-Mistry case: SC verdict puts spotlight on duties of nominee directors
- India likely to hold bilateral talks with US over retaliatory tariffs
- Establishment man: Meet N V Ramana, Chief Justice of India-designate
- PE-VC exits from Indian companies at two-year high after Covid-19 setback
- Scrapping of FCAT: Film industry gets another blow amid Covid-19 pandemic
- West Bengal Assembly elections: In Singur, it's welfare schemes vs industry
- IPL 2021: Broadcaster Star may earn Rs 3,500 cr in advertising revenue
Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 144,829 new cases, biggest one-day rise so far
Coronavirus live updates: Mumbai has recorded 9,200 cases, Delhi 8,521 and UP 9,695 in the last 24 hours. India Covid tally has risen to 13,202,783. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
People wait to collect Covid-19 testing kits outside a District Hospital, in Noida | Photo: PTI
Coronavirus live updates: Breaking all records, India has recorded a massive surge of 144,829 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's tally now stands at 13,202,783, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases are nearing the 1-million mark. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 773. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 168,467.
Maharashtra on Friday recorded nearly 59,000 new cases of the Covid-19 and 301 related deaths, even as the health minister Rajesh Tope said a lockdown can be imposed in the state if the infections continued to surge. Uttar Pradesh reported 9,695 new cases and Delhi 8,521.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,288,540), Kerala (1,154,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (913,274), and Tamil Nadu (911,110).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 135,276,385 infected by the deadly contagion. While 108,848,402 have recovered, 2,927,491 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,800,724, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, India and Belgium.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh