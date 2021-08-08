Coronavirus live updates: India permits fifth vaccine, Kerala to open malls
Coronavirus updates: New Covid-19 cases in the US rebound; French protesters blast 'health pass'.
A medical worker inoculates an elderly man during a door-to-door vaccination coronavirus campaign at Ghansoli Village in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India approved on Saturday Johnson & Johnson’s single dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the country’s fifth approved vaccine against the disease.
Kerala will allow shops in malls to open from August 11 onwards, listing safety measures the businesses have to take for the coronavirus. A Parliamentary panel has said schools closed for the pandemic may have weakened the foundational knowledge of students, especially in mathematics, sciences and languages.
World coronavirus updates: New Covid-19 cases in the US have rebounded to more than 100,000 a day on average, returning to the levels of the winter surge six months ago.
New Russian cases of Covid-19 slipped slightly, the task force in charge of combating the virus said. Almost 200 demonstrations took place around France on Saturday against the so-called “health pass,” Bloomberg reported.
