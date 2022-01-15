Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 267,345 new cases, over 700,000 in USA
Coronavirus LIVE: The Election Commission will take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies and roadshows in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus LIVE: India reported 267,345 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the daily positivity rate has risen to nearly 15 per cent. Maharashtra also reported 43,211 fresh Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, Delhi logged 24,383 cases and the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent.
A recent UN report warned that Covid-related deaths could potentially increase in the near future, like they had during the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh issued fresh Covid guidelines on Friday, shutting down schools and hostels until the end of the month, and banning large gatherings.
In another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 150 start-ups across sectors via video conferencing today.
The Election Commission will meet today to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a review meeting at their Singhu Border camp site to decide the future course of action for the agitation that was suspended after three farm laws were repealed in December first week.
