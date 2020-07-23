Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 45,000 new cases, 1,120 deaths in a single day
Coronavirus latest news: Maharashtra has 3,37,607 cases, Tamil Nadu 186,000, Delhi 1,26,323, and Karnataka 75,833. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India witnessed a huge spike of over 45,000 in the count of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,239,684. Record 1,120 people succumbed to the fatal disease. With this, India's Covid-19 death toll rose to 29,890. Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and West Bengal also reported biggest 24-hour spikes. As the situation worsens across the globe, the World Health Organization has said that while researchers are making "good progress" in developing coronavirus vaccines, their first use cannot be expected until early 2021.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 278,877 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. 15,364,095 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 9,343,500 have recovered, 629,296 have died. The US has recorded over 71,000 new cases and Brazil 65,339.
