Coronavirus LIVE: India's active Covid-19 caseload slips below 160,000

updates: India recorded 12,703 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 156,952, while the caseload tally stands at 10,790,909. Globally, nearly 104.9 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 18th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,030,274), Karnataka (940,170), Kerala (938,353), Andhra Pradesh (888,004), and Tamil Nadu (839,352).

On Wednesday, 248,662 beneficiaries were vaccinated taking the total to over 4.39 million.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 104.9 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 76,754,892 have recovered, 2,276,303 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,142,268, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.