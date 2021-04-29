Coronavirus LIVE: India records 379,459 new cases, highest single-day spike
Coronavirus live updates | Statewise list of fresh Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra 63,309, Karnataka 39,047, Kerala 35,013, Uttar Pradesh 29,824, and Delhi 26,000 cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Health workers move a Covid-19 positive patient inside a coronavirus OPD at a COVID-19 hospital, amid the ongoing surge in Coronavirus cases, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Coronavirus live updates: India on Thursday reported a massive surge of 379,459 cases and 3,647 deaths, thus marking the biggest single-day spike ever, Worldometer showed this morning. The cumulative caseload stands at 18,368,096 and the death toll from the virus has reached 204,812. India now has nearly 3.1 million active cases. India has been reporting over 300,000 cases daily for a week now.
Maharashtra reported a record high of 985 Covid-19 deaths. The state also reported 63,309 new cases. Kerala registered 35,013 fresh cases and Uttar Pradesh 29,824. Delhi recorded 368 Covid-19 deaths and around 26,000 cases with positivity rate of 31.76 per cent. Karnataka reported a new all-time record on Wednesday with 39,047 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Its capital city, Bengaluru alone accounted for 22, 596 of the total number of cases.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,470,085), Kerala (1,495,377), Karnataka (1,439,000), Uttar Pradesh (1,182,848), Tamil Nadu (1,081,988), and Delhi (1,047,916).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 150,208,413 infected by the deadly contagion. While 128,257,979 have recovered, 3,163,373 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,983,663, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,379,633, followed by the US (399,163) and Brazil (395,656).
