Coronavirus LIVE: India records 319,435 cases, 2,764 deaths in last 24 hrs
Coronavirus live updates: India cases stand at 17,625,735. Six most affected states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Patients get free oxygen, provided by a Sikh organization, at Indirapuram Gurdwara in Ghaziabad, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Coronavirus live updates: India reported a slight dip in the number of fresh Covid infections and fatalities on Tuesday with 319,435 cases and 2,764 deaths, Worldometer showed this morning. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll from the virus is nearing the 200,000-mark. India now has nearly 2.9 million active cases.
Maharashtra reported 48,700 new coronavirus cases and 524 deaths, while Delhi recorded 20,201 cases and 380 deaths.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,343,727), Kerala (1,405,655), Karnataka (1,339,201), Uttar Pradesh (1,086,625), Tamil Nadu (1,081,988), and Delhi (1,047,916).
Following a request from the Delhi High Court, the Delhi government has ordered Ashoka Hotel, a five-star facility, to set aside 100 rooms for a Covid Health Centre for judges and judicial officers of the court and their families. The facility will be linked to Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri.
It comes when families of Covid patients across the national capital are scrambling to get beds and access to hospital care. The High Court itself has made several observations critical of the Centre and the Delhi government on this issue while hearing pleas on the Covid crisis.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 148,466,261 infected by the deadly contagion. While 126,562,652 have recovered, 3,133,215 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,872,388, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,248,533, followed by the US (412,529) and Brazil (397,716).
