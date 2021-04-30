- Info Edge's early investment in Zomato set to deliver sweet returns
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 386,888 new cases, highest single-day spike
Coronavirus live updates | Statewise list of fresh Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra 66,159, Karnataka 39,047, Kerala 38,607, Uttar Pradesh 35,156, and Delhi 24,235 cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for Covid-19 at a government facility in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus live updates: Breaking all records, India on Friday reported a massive surge of 386,888 cases, Worldometer showed this morning. The cumulative caseload stands at 18,754,984 and the death toll from the virus has reached 208,313. India now has nearly 3.2 million active cases. India has been reporting over 300,000 cases daily for over a week now.
Maharashtra reported a record high of 66,159 new cases. Kerala registered 38,607 fresh cases and Uttar Pradesh 35,156. Delhi recorded 395 Covid-19 deaths and around 24,235 cases with positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. Karnataka reported a new all-time record on Friday with 39,047 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,539,553), Kerala (1,533,984), Karnataka (1,439,822), Uttar Pradesh (1,217,955), Tamil Nadu (1,081,988), and Delhi (1,047,916).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers to discuss the prevailing situation in the country. This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 151,109,988 infected by the deadly contagion. While 128,983,997 have recovered, 3,178,538 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,044,062, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,443,290, followed by the Brazil (401,012) and US (390,419).
