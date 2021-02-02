Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,767,206; global tally nears 104 mn

update: India recorded merely 8,587 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 165,234, while the caseload tally stands at 10,767,206. Globally, nearly 103.9 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,026,399), Karnataka (939,387), Kerala (929,178), Andhra Pradesh (887,836), and Tamil Nadu (838,340).

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 103.9 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 75,716,535 have recovered, 2,247,005 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 26,911,296, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.