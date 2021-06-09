JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 91,227 cases in a day, tally at 29,088,176

Coronavirus live updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 18,023 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala registered 15,567 infections, Maharashtra 10,891, Karnataka 9,808 , Delhi 316. Stay tuned for corona-related new

Coronavirus live updates: India's daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 100,000 again today. The country reported 91,227 new infections today and 2,213 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 29,088,176 and deaths to 353,557, Worldometer showed this morning. Union Health Ministry capped charges for administration of Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 in private hospitals, based on the prices currently declared by vaccine manufacturers.

With 18,023 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 15,567 new infections. Maharashtra reported 10,891 cases. Karnataka 9,808, and Andhra Pradesh 7,796 cases. Delhi reported 316 fresh cases and West Bengal 5,427.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,852,891), Karnataka (2,717,289), Kerala (2,657,962), Tamil Nadu (2,274,704), and Andhra Pradesh (1,771,007).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 174.7 million confirmed cases and 3,762,097 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,242,073, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.

