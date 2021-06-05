Coronavirus LIVE: India records 121,476 fresh cases, lowest since April 7

- US announces $57 mn aid for TB treatment in seven high-burden countries
Coronavirus live updates: Fresh infections continue to fall in India as the deadly second Covid wave wanes. India reported 121,476 new Covid-19 infections today (lowest since April 7), taking the caseload to 28,693,835. Deaths, however, have not seen a proportionate decline. Today is the 47th consecutive day of over 2,000 daily Covid deaths reported from the country. With 3,382 new fatalities, the death toll is now at 344,101, Worldometer showed this morning. It continues to be the second worst-hit nation.
With 22,651 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 16,068 new infections. Kerala reported 16,229 cases. Maharashtra 14,152, and Andhra Pradesh 10,413 cases.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,805,565), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,584,853), Tamil Nadu (2,172,751), and Andhra Pradesh (1,738,990).
World coronavirus update: The world is seeing a slight decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases that are recorded daily. 173,311,647 has been infected across the globe by the deadly contagion since November 2019. While 156,283,294 have recovered, 3,727,174 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,191,915, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,073,053, followed by the Brazil (444,641) and Argentina (230,021).
