Coronavirus LIVE: India records 84,000 cases in a day; tally at 3,933,124
Coronavirus latest news: India's Covid total is now at 3,933,124. Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70% of total deaths in India. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in new coronavirus cases, of over 84,000. The total now stands at 3,933,124. As many as 1,083 deaths were recorded across India yesterday, pushing the total Covid death toll to 68,569. Going by the current trend, India is seen overtaking Brazil as the most affected nation after the US in the next 48 hours. On a positive note, India's Covid-19 recoveries have surged to 29,70,492, pushing the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, according to the MoHFW.
Delhi has recorded 2,737 new cases, its highest single-day spike in 67 days. Its tally now stands at 182,306. The five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (843,844), Andhra Pradesh (465,730), Tamil Nadu (439,959), Karnataka (370,206), and Uttar Pradesh (247,101). These five states account for 62 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of total coronavirus deaths in India.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 26,456,575 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 18,646,248 have recovered, 872,473 have died so far. The US, which is the worst-hit country, has 6,334,614. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,046,150, India (3,933,124) and Russia (1,009,995).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More