- Twitter confirms account of PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked
- Once nearly half, China's market capitalisation is now 5x India's
- Centre, states to share cost of Rs 3-trillion discom reform scheme
- Towards a new India: New e-health database rolls out via pilot projects
- Why a bullion exchange can be a game changer for India's gold economy
- Best of BS Opinion: Resolving bad loans, case for cooperation on GST & more
Coronavirus LIVE: India records biggest single-day spike of 82,000 cases
Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus total is at 3,848,968. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,290,425 cases, and it isfollowed by Brazil (4,001,422). Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of nearly 83,000 in new coronavirus cases. The total now stands at 3,848,968. Going by the current trend, India will soon overtake Brazil as the worst-hit nation after the US. As many as 1,026 deaths were recording across India yesterday pushing total Covid death toll to 67,486. Maharashtra witnessed 17,433 new cases and Karnataka reported its biggested 24-hour spike of over 9,800 Covid cases. With 2,509 fresh cases, Delhi recorded highest single-day spike in nearly 2 months, to take its tally to 1,79,569. Uttarakhand also recorded its highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,234.
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (825,739), Andhra Pradesh (455,531), Tamil Nadu (439,000), Karnataka (361,341), and Uttar Pradesh (235,757).
Coronavirus world update: As many as 26,169,212 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 18,430,897 have recovered, 866,581 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,290,425. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,001,422.
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More