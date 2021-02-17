Coronavirus LIVE: 72% of active cases in India are from Maharashtra, Kerala

live updates: India registered 11,795 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). Active cases in India stand at 137,866, while the caseload tally has risen to 10,937,106. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Over 8.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now, the said.

Maharashtra's daily count remains above 3,000 for the eight straight day. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that if people did not follow social distancing and wear mask, another lockdown may follow. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,067,643), Kerala (1,007,019), Karnataka (945,638), Andhra Pradesh (888,899), and Tamil Nadu (845,575).

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 110,018,241 infected by the deadly contagion. While 84,832,619 have recovered, 2,428,130 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,378,979, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.