Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai sees highest single-day spike in cases since Jan 7

live updates: India registered nearly 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). Active cases in India stand at 137,866, while the caseload tally has risen to 10,949,546. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Nearly 9.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now, the said.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (20,76,093), Kerala (1,011,956), Karnataka (946,076), Andhra Pradesh (888,959), and Tamil Nadu (846,026). Amid rising concerns, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 4,787 new Covid-19 cases.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 110,419,584 infected by the deadly contagion. While 85,315,642 have recovered, 2,439,849 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,453,526, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.