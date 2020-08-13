Coronavirus LIVE: India records 67,000 cases in a day; death toll past UK's

-
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst spike of 67,066 coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,395,471. With 950 fatalities reported on Wednesday, India's death toll has surged past UK's and now stands at 47,138.
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (548,313), Tamil Nadu (314,520), Andhra Pradesh (250,000), Karnataka (182,354), and Delhi (147,391). Coronavirus tally in West Bengal has crossed the 100,000-mark with 2,931 new infections.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 20,677,173 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,569,103 have recovered, 749,082 have died so far.
