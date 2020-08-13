JUST IN
Art paints a cheerful picture, hits giddy prices amid Covid-19
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 67,000 cases in a day; death toll past UK's

Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 67,000 cases in a day. US tally has surged to 5,331,202 and Brazil 3,057,470. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman to conduct tests for Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) amid the spread of the disease in New Delhi on Friday.

Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst spike of 67,066 coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,395,471. With 950 fatalities reported on Wednesday, India's death toll has surged past UK's and now stands at 47,138.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (548,313), Tamil Nadu (314,520), Andhra Pradesh (250,000), Karnataka (182,354), and Delhi (147,391). Coronavirus tally in West Bengal has crossed the 100,000-mark with 2,931 new infections.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 20,677,173 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,569,103 have recovered, 749,082 have died so far.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 06:33 IST

