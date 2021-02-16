Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,925,311; Maharashtra situation alarming

live updates: India recorded 9,139 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). Active cases in India stand at 138,579, while the caseload tally has risen to 10,925,311. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Over 8.5 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far in India.

Maharashtra's daily count remains above 3,000 for the seventh straight day. The state government has termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions". A meeting has been convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today to take stock of the situation. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,064,278), Kerala (1,004,135), Karnataka (945,270), Andhra Pradesh (888,869), and Tamil Nadu (845,120).

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 109,665,710 infected by the deadly contagion. While 84,348,186 have recovered, 2,418,025 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,317,568, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.