Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,925,311; Maharashtra situation alarming

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Over 5.6 mn vaccinated so far, says health ministry
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala records 6,820 new Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: No case of post-vaccine hospitalisation today, says govt
LIVE: 447 adverse events following vaccination seen so far, most are minor
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
-
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 9,139 fresh Covid-19 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Active cases in India stand at 138,579, while the caseload tally has risen to 10,925,311. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Over 8.5 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far in India.
Maharashtra's daily count remains above 3,000 for the seventh straight day. The state government has termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions". A meeting has been convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today to take stock of the situation. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,064,278), Kerala (1,004,135), Karnataka (945,270), Andhra Pradesh (888,869), and Tamil Nadu (845,120).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 109,665,710 infected by the deadly contagion. While 84,348,186 have recovered, 2,418,025 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,317,568, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU