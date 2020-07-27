Coronavirus LIVE: India records 50,000 cases in a day; tally at 1,436,019

update: In a first, India's daily addition to tally has crossed the 50,000 mark, with the country recording over 5,0500 in just 24 hours. The total Covid tally in India now stands at 1,436,019, including over 32,800 deaths. This also puts an end to the deadliest week of the pandemic so far. The tallies of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are now inching closer to the 100,000 mark, as each continues to witness a daily surge in cases. Meanwhile, Delhi and Mumbai have witnessed a significant drop in in their daily growth in cases. At least half of India’s population is under various types of lockdowns — full, partial or weekend.

Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 215,991 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 16,405,194 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 10,037,636 have recovered, 651,674 have died so far. The US on Sunday recorded 55,791 new cases and Brazil 23,467.

