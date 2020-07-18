Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 1,040,457; global tally soars to 14.2 mn

update: India has recorded over 34,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronaivrus cases to 1,040,457. With over 670 deaths on Friday, death toll has now risen to 26,285. With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union has asked these states to make renewed efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one per cent. In a first, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

world update: 14,179,014 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 8,441,846 have recovered, 598,508 have died, according to, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States recorded over 74,000 cases in a day. It now has 3,769,276 cases and 142,035 deaths. Brazil has 2,048,697 cases, deaths 77,932 and India (1,040,457 cases, 26,285 deaths).

