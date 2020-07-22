Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 1,194,085; global tally past 15 mn

update: India has recorded more than 39,000 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,194,085. Thje country's death toll has now risen to 28,770. According to a sero-survey, nearly one in four residents in India's capital, Delhi, has been exposed to the infection. The survey said 23.48 per cent of the 21,387 people whose blood samples were tested had Covid-19 antibodies. It suggests that infections in the city are much more widespread than the number of confirmed cases indicates.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 15,084,578 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 9,104,117 have recovered, 618,485 have died so far, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 67,000 cases in a day to take its total to 4,028,569 coronavirus cases. including143,826 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 2,166,532 cases and 81,597 deaths, and India (1,194,085 cases, 28,770 deaths).

