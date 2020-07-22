JUST IN
Covid-19 Factoid: Daily new cases fall in Delhi, Himachal battles spike
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 1,194,085; global tally past 15 mn

Coronavirus latest news: The total number of cases in India is now at 1,194,085. Maharashtra has 327,031 cases, Delhi 125,096, and Tamil Nadu 180,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building at Adarsh Nagar area of Malad, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Coronavirus update: India has recorded more than 39,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,194,085. Thje country's death toll has now risen to 28,770. According to a sero-survey, nearly one in four residents in India's capital, Delhi, has been exposed to the coronavirus infection. The survey said 23.48 per cent of the 21,387 people whose blood samples were tested had Covid-19 antibodies. It suggests that infections in the city are much more widespread than the number of confirmed cases indicates.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 15,084,578 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 9,104,117 have recovered, 618,485 have died so far, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 67,000 cases in a day to take its total to 4,028,569 coronavirus cases. including143,826 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 2,166,532 cases and 81,597 deaths, and India (1,194,085 cases, 28,770 deaths).

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 07:19 IST

