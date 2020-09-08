Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 4,277,584; death toll at 72,816
Coronavirus India update: Worst-hit states are Maharashtra (923,641) Andhra Pradesh (500,000), Tamil Nadu (4,63,480), Karnataka (398,551), and UP (266,283). Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: A day after a record spike of over 90,000, India has seen a major drop in the number of new cases. The country's tally now stands at 4,277,584. Death toll has reached 72,816. Today, Delhi reported 2,077 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,93,526.
Just five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh -- contribute over 60 per cent of total Covid-19 cases, 62 per cent of active cases and 70 per cent of overall fatality reported due to the virus in India, the Union Health Ministry said. Nearly 5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted to date, with 720,000 of them carried out in the last 24 hours. However, for every million of the population, India has conducted only 35,842 tests.
Coronavirus vaccine update: A senior World Health Organization advisor has said that WHO is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan. The clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, which was expected to start at The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, have been delayed by at least a week over safety approvals.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 27,479,114. While 19,572,911 have recovered, 896,421 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,485,567 cases. It is followed by India which has 4,277,584, Brazil (4,147,794) and Russia (1,030,690).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
